Millennial Money: 3 things to do before you buy crypto

By SARA RATHNER of NerdWallet

Cryptocurrency is all over the news, and you likely know a few people who invest in crypto. But are you missing out if you haven’t invested in it, too? Not necessarily. According to experts, before dabbling in crypto, it helps to get your financial house in order — that means setting money goals, building your savings and contributing to retirement accounts — then educate yourself on how crypto works. If you have money left at the end of each month after meeting other obligations, and you’ve taken time to learn about crypto, then you’re in a more ideal position to invest.