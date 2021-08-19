How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

AP National Business

The Associated Press

Major indexes closed mixed on Wall Street Thursday after another choppy day of trading. The S&P 500 closed slightly higher after wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day. Even though most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, the benchmark index managed to rise thanks largely to gains in several big technology companies, like Microsoft. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell and the Nasdaq rose, while small-company stocks lost ground. Prices for crude oil and other commodities fell broadly.