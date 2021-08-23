How major US stock indexes fared Monday

AP National Business

The Associated Press

Major U.S. stock indexes closed higher Monday, allowing the S&P 500 to regain the ground it lost last week and bringing it just shy of another record high. The benchmark index added 0.9%, driven by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and communication stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high. Energy stocks rose the most as the price of crude oil climbed 5.3%, recovering some of the ground it lost in recent days. Pfizer rose after the FDA gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine had been under an emergency use authorization since December.