OnlyFans planned porn ban suspended after user outcry

AP National Business

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

OnlyFans, the subscription site known for porn, says it has “suspended” a plan to ban sexually explicit content following an outcry from its creators and advocates for sex workers. The company tweeted Wednesday morning that it had “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community” and will “continue to provide a home for all creators.” Questions to the company were not immediately returned. OnlyFans had said Thursday that it would ban explicit content starting Oct. 1, and blamed requirements of banks and payment processors for the policy change. Advocates criticized OnlyFans’ policy change, saying it could put sex workers at greater risk.