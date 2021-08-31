How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

AP National Business

The Associated Press

Wall Street ended a wobbly day with mixed results Tuesday, but the S&P 500 still managed to close out August with a solid gain. It marked the seventh straight winning month for the benchmark index, its longest such streak since early 2018. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% below the latest record high it had set just one day earlier. Weakness in Big Tech stocks weighed down the S&P 500, as well as the Nasdaq composite. Small-company stocks rose.