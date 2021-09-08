California weather brings new wildfire worries

AP National Business

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — California’s interior is hot and dry and the forecast calls for a risk of fire-starting dry lightning as thousands of firefighters already have their hands full with wildland blazes. A heat advisory for Wednesday stretches down the Central Valley and through inland Southern California, with an excessive heat warning extending eastward across the deserts. The forecast calls for a fire weather watch Thursday evening through Friday evening in much of Northern California due to a chance of thunderstorms with lightning and erratic gusts. Nearly 15,000 firefighters are battling 14 major wildfires, including three of the state’s 20 largest fires on record.