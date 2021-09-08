Ministers say Egyptian gas to reach crisis-hit Lebanon soon

AP National Business

AMMAN (AP) — Arab ministers say Egyptian natural gas should reach Lebanon through Jordan and Syria soon after maintenance of pipelines and the review of a deal interrupted 10-years ago are finalized by early October. There is no date yet for when the gas will be pumped. But reviving the Arab gas pipeline to deliver Egyptian gas to Lebanon comes as the small country is reeling under a crippling energy crisis. Lebanese Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar said Wednesday the World Bank would help his cash-strapped government to guarantee payment for the gas, which is expected to help produce 450 megawatts of electricity in the country’s only natural gas plant in northern Lebanon.