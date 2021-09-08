UK lawmakers back tax hike to pay for health, long-term care

AP National Business

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won a vote in Parliament for a big tax hike designed to pay for short-term health requirements arising from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as for long-term care needed by Britain’s growing older population. Lawmakers voted Wednesday by 319 to 248 in favor of the 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance payments made by working-age people. The increase in taxes, which also applies to dividend payments and breaks a key Conservative manifesto pledge, aims to raise 36 billion pounds ($50 billion) over three years for social care and the overstretched National Health Service.