Waikiki resort mandates vaccination for workers, guests

AP National Business

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A resort in the famed tourist mecca of Waikiki will be the first in Hawaii to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and guests. Starting October 15, ’Alohilani Resort will require its employees, patrons and guests to show proof they’re fully vaccinated. The requirement will also be in place for the six other Waikiki properties owned or operated by the Highgate real estate investment and hospitality management company. Hotel officials say it’s the right thing to do as Hawaii struggles with a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations because of the highly contagious delta variant.