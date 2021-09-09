Asian shares rebound after Xi, Biden discuss troubled ties

AP National Business

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares have advanced in Asia as investors step up buying despite another decline on Wall Street that kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track for their first weekly losses in three weeks. Benchmarks pushed higher in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong after President Joe Biden spoke with China’s Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing frustration on the American side over stalled high-level engagement between the two leaders. In New York, technology and health care companies posted the biggest losses, offsetting gains in energy companies and banks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.31% and U.S. futures were higher. Crude oil prices rose.