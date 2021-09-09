Furlough total in UK falls to new low as many return to work

AP National Business

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The number of workers still on furlough in Britain has fallen to its lowest level since a salary support program was first introduced at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic 18 months ago. HM Revenue and Custom, which compiles the data, said Thursday that 1.6 million people were still on furlough at the end of July, down 340,000 on the month before. The Coronavirus Job Retention plan has kept a lid on unemployment during the pandemic despite the worst recession in Britain for over 300 years. It is set to end at the end of September. Unions are urging fresh support particularly for sectors like aviation which are still struggling in the face of coronavirus restrictions.