House Democrats post record August fundraising ahead of 2022

AP National Business

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The campaign organization aiming to maintain Democratic control of the House in the 2022 midterm races raised $10 million last month. The figure marked its best August haul ever during a year without a national election. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee says that nearly 250,000 grassroots donors provided $6.6 million. That’s according to numbers shared with The Associated Press before a public filing deadline. The National Republican Congressional Committee says its August figures aren’t yet available. But it outraised the Democratic committee $45.4 million to $36.5 million through the year’s second quarter, which ended June 30.