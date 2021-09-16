Blowers, mowers and more: American yards quietly go electric

AP National Business

By KATHERINE ROTH

Associated Press

Gas-powered home lawn-care machines for mowing, trimming and blowing have generally been accompanied by deafening roars and fumes. There’s now a lower-decibel lawn-care revolution going on. Quieter, zero- to low-emissions electric lawn-care tools now have better batteries that last longer. The changes so far seem more popular among homeowners than among landscaping companies. But some all-electric landscaping firms have popped up. Experts say the pivot toward more eco-friendly lawn tools is led by concerns over climate change. And there are more people working from home during the pandemic who don’t like the roar of blowers, mowers and other gas-powered equipment.