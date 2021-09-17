UK says it will simplify confusing COVID-19 travel rules

AP National Business

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it plans to simplify rules for international travel during the coronavirus pandemic and will make an announcement Friday. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that he would “set out measures to simplify international travel later today in order to reduce costs, take advantage of higher levels of vaccination, and keep us all safe.” The government is under pressure to scrap its “traffic light” system that ranks countries as red, amber or green — high, medium or low risk from the coronavirus. Airlines and travel businesses have complained that Britain’s complicated and expensive requirements are keeping people away and hampering recovery from the pandemic