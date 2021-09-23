NTSB seeks video, photos of fiery South Florida Tesla crash

AP National Business

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. safety investigators are asking anyone who witnessed a fiery Tesla crash near Miami that killed two people to send them video or photos taken at the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board sent three investigators to the Sept. 13 crash in Coral Gables, Florida. The agency says it’s specifically looking for photos or video of the crash or the fire that broke out after the collision. A Tesla Model 3 compact electric car left the road and hit a tree, and the car was consumed by the post-crash blaze. The NTSB said it’s investigating the crash because it’s taking a close look at newer technology. The agency says photos and videos can be emailed to eyewitnessreport@ntsb.gov, the agency said.