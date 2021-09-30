Amazon settles with 2 outspoken workers it fired last year

AP National Business

By JOSEPH PISANI

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is settling with two former tech workers who accused the company of illegally firing them last year for speaking out against the company. The former employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, publicly criticized the Seattle-based company and pushed Amazon to better protect warehouse workers from COVID-19. They also wanted Amazon to do more to reduce its impact on climate change. Cunningham and Costa said the settlement means Amazon will have to pay them lost wages wages and put up notices saying the company can’t fire workers for organizing and exercising their rights. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.