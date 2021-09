AP National Business

KENILWORTH, New Jersey (AP) — Merck will spend about $11.5 billion to acquire Acceleron Pharma and it’s treatment for high pressure in vessels that carry blood to the lungs from the heart. Merck will pay $180 per share in cash for each Acceleron share, the Kenilworth, New Jersey, company said Thursday. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.