Production begins at new Alabama auto plant; hiring ongoing

AP National Business

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (AP) — Production is beginning at a new auto plant in Alabama and the joint venture between Mazda and Toyota is still hiring workers. The first 2022 Corolla Cross vehicle was produced at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a joint venture between Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. In 2018, the Japanese automakers selected Huntsville, Alabama, for the mammoth facility that will eventually have the capability to produce up to 300,000 vehicles per year: 150,000 each of a new Toyota SUV and a future Mazda crossover vehicle. The joint venture on Thursday said it was in the middle of hiring another 1,700 workers and anticipates reaching up to 4,000 employees once production is in full operation next year.