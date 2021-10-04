Asian shares slide after big-tech sell-off on Wall Street

AP National Business

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares have fallen in Asia after a broad slide on Wall Street led by technology companies. Tokyo’s Nikkei dropped 3%, while oil prices edged higher. China-U.S. tensions regained attention after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she plans frank conversations with officials in Beijing about an interim trade deal aimed at resolving a tariff war. On Monday, the S&P 500 fell 1.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 2.1%. The price of U.S. oil rose to nearly $78 per barrel, its highest level since 2014 as OPEC and allied oil producers stuck to a plan for cautious production increases even as global demand for crude surges. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.48%.