Ozy CEO: ‘premature’ to shut down after week of scandal

AP National Business

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Ozy Media says it had been “premature” to shut down and that he wants the media company to keep operating. Carlos Watson told CNBC Monday morning that he has been meeting with advertisers and investors over the weekend and that he wants Ozy to continue to be around. The company did not answer emailed questions Monday about whether employees were still working or getting paid or how Ozy intended to stay open. Ozy’s board of directors on Friday said the company was ceasing operations after a potential case of securities fraud became public and questions about its audience size claims.