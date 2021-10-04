Shots fired on Amtrak train in Arizona; 1 in custody

AP National Business

By TERRY TANG and MICHELLE A. MONROE

Associated Press

Police say one person is in custody after someone opened fire aboard an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona. The shooting happened Monday just after 8 a.m. on a train parked at the downtown station. Authorities say there is no more threat. An Amtrak spokesman says there are no reported injuries to the crew or passengers. Passengers say after hearing shots had been fired, they huddled together before police told them to flee. Dramatic video taken from a camera at a nearby museum shows shots being fired, sending an officer and police dog running for cover. The Sunset Limited train was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans with 137 passengers and 11 crew members.