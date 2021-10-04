Stocks fall as tech retreats; oil price hits 7-year high

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks are closing lower Monday as big technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft take losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.1%. Meanwhile, the price of U.S. oil rose to $77.62 per barrel, the highest close since 2014, as OPEC and allied oil producers stuck to a plan for cautious production increases even as global demand for crude rises. Higher energy prices helped oil companies gain ground. Tesla rose 0.8% after the electric vehicle maker reported surprisingly good third-quarter deliveries. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49% from 1.47% Friday.