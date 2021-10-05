EU lifts Anguilla, Dominica, Seychelles from tax blacklist

AP National Business

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has removed Anguilla, Dominica and Seychelles from its tax haven blacklist. EU finance ministers took the move Tuesday amid an uproar over the Pandora Papers revelations about the financial activities of the global elite. Anguilla, Dominica and Seychelles were placed on the list because they didn’t meet the EU’s tax transparency criteria. The finance ministers moved the three to a “grey list” after their governments agreed to a review of their tax systems. The EU blacklist was set up in 2017 to tackle rampant tax evasion and is regularly updated. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and its media partners recently published a massive leak of offshore data dubbed the “Pandora Papers.”