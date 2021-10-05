Slovenian police clash with protesters ahead of EU summit

AP National Business

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police in Slovenia have fired tear gas and water cannons at anti-government protesters in the capital. The clashes happened Tuesday on the eve of a major European Union summit. Hundreds of protesters showed up to oppose the Slovenian government’s anti-coronavirus measures. EU leaders are gathering for a Wednesday summit on how to keep engaging with their Western Balkans neighbors that hope to join the 27-nation bloc but whose bids are stalled. The protest on Tuesday wasn’t directly linked with the EU summit, but protest leaders apparently sought the opportunity to get more media attention from foreign reporters. Slovenian police have limited traffic in Ljubljana and near a venue where Wednesday’s summit is to take place.