Stocks open higher, as tech looks to rebound; oil tops $78

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher as Wall Street looks to bounce back from losses a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% early Tuesday. Tech companies showed gains after sharp declines on Monday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.50% from 1.49%. Energy prices are rising again, with U.S. oil up 1.4% to $78.68 per barrel. Natural gas futures jumped 6.8%. The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.20, up more than $1 from a year ago, according to AAA. Stock markets in Europe rose, while markets in Asia were mostly lower.