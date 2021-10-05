Stocks rise on Wall Street as tech rebounds; oil tops $78

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as the technology sector reversed direction after a sell-off a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, with technology and communications companies leading the gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq rose 1.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.52% from 1.49%. Energy prices are rising again, with U.S. oil rising above $78 per barrel. Natural gas futures jumped 6.8%. The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.20, up more than $1 from a year ago, according to AAA.