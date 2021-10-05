Trading apps move to get a live person to hear your problems

AP National Business

By STAN CHOE

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s one of the downsides of apps that make things like ordering food or buying stocks and cryptocurrencies easier: What happens when something goes wrong? It’s often a frustrating chase, tapping through menu after menu in hopes of reaching a person to fix the problem. It’s also something that upstart companies upending the trading industry are increasingly acknowledging. Robinhood announced Tuesday that it’s offering 24/7 phone support for all its customers to cover almost every issue. It follows up on an announcement by Coinbase, which said last month it would launch 24/7 phone service by the end of the year for many customers.