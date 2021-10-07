Russia promises to boost gas supplies to Europe

AP National Business

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russia has the potential to boost natural gas supplies to Europe as surging gas prices put pressure on consumers. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says existing gas transit routes allow for bolstering supplies before the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany begins operating. Europe’s soaring gas prices dropped Thursday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested his country could sell more gas to European spot buyers via its domestic market in addition to through existing long-term contracts. Putin also strongly rejected criticism from some European politicians who alleged that Russia’s failure to ramp up deliveries was fueling price increases.