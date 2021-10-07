Stocks move broadly higher as receding debt fears spur rally

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday amid signs a standoff in Congress over the federal debt ceiling is closer to a resolution. Investors hope Congress may temporarily extend the federal government’s debt ceiling and buy lawmakers time to reach a permanent resolution. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.6%. Pfizer gained 1.9% after asking the U.S. government to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week as the job market continued its steady recovery.