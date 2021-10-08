Google cracks down on ads promoting climate change denial

AP National Business

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — Google will no longer allow digital ads promoting false climate change claims to appear next to the content of other publishers, hoping to deny money to those making such claims and to stop the spread of misinformation on its platform. The company said Thursday in a blog post that it was rolling out a new policy will also apply to YouTube, which last week announced a sweeping crackdown of vaccine misinformation. Google says other publishers on the platform have grown increasingly uneasy when climate denial ads appear next to their content.