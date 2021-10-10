Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 Sunday flights

AP National Business

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 29% of its schedule, as of 7 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The cancellations mark the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line was Allegiant, which canceled 6% of its flights. American Airlines canceled 5% of its flights, while Spirit canceled 4% on Sunday. On Saturday, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 800 flights. Southwest said in a statement that it is working diligently to reset operations and is allowing customers to rebook themselves on their website.