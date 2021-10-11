IMF board approves allowing Georgieva to remain as head

AP National Business

By ELAINE KURTENBACH and MARTIN CRUTSINGER

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund expressed “full confidence” in its managing director Tuesday in response to allegations that World Bank staff were pressured to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate Beijing. The IMF’s 24-member executive board said in a statement that its review “did not conclusively demonstrate that the managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, played an improper role” in the situation in her former role as a top official of the World Bank. “Having looked at all the evidence presented, the executive board reaffirms its full confidence in the managing director’s leadership and ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties,” it said. However it said the investigation into possible misconduct by World Bank staff was continuing.