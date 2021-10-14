Bank of America, Wells Fargo top Q3 expectations

AP National Business

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America and Wells Fargo both topped Wall Street expectations for the quarter. Bank of America said net income rose 58% to $7.26 billion, or 85 cents a share. That topped the estimates of Wall Street analysts who were looking for earning per share of 70 cents, according to FactSet. Wells Fargo said earnings rose 59% to $5.12 billion, or $1.17 per share in the third quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected earnings per share of 98 cents.