German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country’s authoritarian leader. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’ comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation for EU sanctions.