Global shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

AP National Business

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher, with European benchmarks tracking gains in Asia. Stocks rose Thursday in Paris, London and Tokyo, while Shanghai shares were little changed after the release of data showing producer price inflation at a record high 10.7% in September, mainly due to surging coal prices. Singapore’s Monetary Authority tightened its policy, citing price pressures. Concerns about inflation and how price pressures might affect central bank policy, consumer spending and corporate profits remain a key focus for investors. Economists have been trimming economic growth estimates in response. Oil prices resumed their upward push, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.54%.