Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as the market builds momentum a day after breaking a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 added 1.3%, putting the benchmark index into the green for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.5%. Health care stocks were putting up some of the best gains, led by a 5.6% jump in UnitedHealth Group. The leading health insurer reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. Crude oil prices were modestly higher, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell slightly to 1.53%.