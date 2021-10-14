Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn app in China amid scrutiny
MATT O’BRIEN
Microsoft says it is shutting down its LinkedIn service in China later this year following tighter government rules on internet companies. The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” LinkedIn said it will replace its localized version with a new app called InJobs that has some of LinkedIn’s career-networking features but “will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.” LinkedIn launched its Chinese version in 2014, before it was bought by Microsoft in 2016.