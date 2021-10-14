Quarreling Dems must put aside differences, Schumer warns

AP National Business

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is warning that that Democrats “must put aside our differences” as the party struggles to coalesce around President Joe Biden’s now-scaled back package of social services and climate change strategies. Schumer’s letter Thursday to colleagues comes as progressive leaders in Congress are warning against what they say is a “false choice” over how to trim what had been Biden’s $3.5 trillion package. With a deadline looming, Democrats risk the collapse of Biden’s big domestic priority. The package of about $2 trillion is to be paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy.