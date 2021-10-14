The AP Interview: Kerry says world short of climate goal

AP National Business

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry concedes upcoming climate talks are likely to fall short of the target level for emissions cuts needed to stave off more devastating scenarios of global warming. Kerry spoke to The Associated Press ahead of the U.N. climate conference in Scotland two weeks from now. Kerry credits efforts by the United States, the European Union and other allies with getting the world much closer to the scale of big, fast fossil fuel cuts needed. Kerry spoke of the impact if the U.S. Congress fails to pass legislation with big climate action by the U.S. Kerry compares the potential impact to President Donald Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord again.