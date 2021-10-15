El Salvador explores bitcoin mining powered by volcanoes

By MARCOS ALEMÁN and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

BERLIN, El Salvador (AP) — At a geothermal power plant near El Salvador’s Tecapa volcano, 300 computers whir inside a trailer as they make complex mathematical calculations day and night verifying transactions for the cryptocurrency bitcoin. The pilot project has inspired a rash of volcano emojis from President Nayib Bukele, who made bitcoin legal tender in September, and promises of cheap, renewable energy for so-called bitcoin “mining.” Such operations have been criticized elsewhere in the world for the massive amounts of electricity they use and the resulting carbon footprint. Bukele and others say El Salvador’s geothermal resources _ generating electricity from high-pressure steam produced by the volcano’s subterranean heat _ could be a solution.