Stocks end higher, giving S&P 500 its best week since July

By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks ended higher again on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its best week since July. The benchmark index added 0.7% and ended the week up 1.8%. Encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits helped the market steady itself following a shaky few weeks. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Goldman Sachs, Alcoa and other companies turned in solid earnings reports. That dovetailed with a report showing people spent much more at U.S. retailers last month than Wall Street expected. Treasury yields also climbed following the encouraging data. Crude oil prices rose, while natural gas fell.