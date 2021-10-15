Wall Street opens higher, adding to weekly gains for stocks

AP National Business

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, setting the market up to end the week on a strong note after a sluggish start. The S&P 500 index was up 0.5%, adding to its gains from a rally a day earlier when it had its biggest increase since March. Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market. Investors were encouraged to see a surprise jump in retail sales last month despite rising prices and supply chain disruptions. Treasury yields rose following the report. The 10-year yield rose to 1.57% and the 2-year yield rose to 0.38%.