Ship owner, operator of interest in California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has designated the Mediterranean Shipping Company and others as parties of interest in an investigation into a vessel that was determined to be the source of an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board marine casualty investigators boarded a container ship on Saturday that was involved in a January anchor-dragging incident discovered to be the source of the spill off Huntington Beach on Oct. 2. The designation announced in a statement Saturday provides ship operator Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. and ship owner Dordellas Finance Corporation the opportunity to respond to the allegations.