Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities have joined Prince William in London for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize. The ambitious environmental program aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. Actors Emma Thompson, Emma Watson and David Oyelowo will join Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in handing out the awards. William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the Earthshot Prize last year. Five winners will each receive a grant worth 1 million pounds ($1.4 million) to develop and scale up their ideas, and the awards will be given every year until 2030.