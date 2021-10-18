EU commissioner on climate action: ‘Leave no one behind’

By VICTORIA MILKO

AP Science Writer

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Frans Timmerman, the European commissioner for climate action, is urging that all nations “leave no one behind” and that changes are as fair as possible as the world moves toward a greener economy to address the climate crisis. Timmermans spoke to The Associated Press ahead of the U.N. climate conference in Scotland that starts on Oct. 31. Many environmentalists say the summit represents the world’s final chance to avert a climate catastrophe. Timmermans says current global economic models — such as the historic reliance on fossil fuels — will need to change to ensure a more equitable shift toward greener economies. But he says those changes shouldn’t come at the cost of poorer nations’ development.