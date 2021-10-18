Top German tabloid editor ousted over misconduct claims

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The powerful chief editor of Germany’s best-selling newspaper Bild has been relieved of his duties following revelations of misconduct. Publishing company Axel Springer SE said Monday that Julian Reichelt was being axed from his post “with immediate effect.” The 41-year-old was suspended earlier this year as part of company-ordered probe into his management style, but later reinstated. In a statement, Axels Springer said it had gained new information about Reichelt’s current behavior “as a result of press reports” that it had followed up on. It said the 41-year-old had failed to “clearly separate personal and private matters” even after being required to do so following the internal probe earlier this year.