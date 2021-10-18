Trulieve CEO speaks on growth via M&A, federal pot reform

By ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S.’ expanding legal marijuana market is driving strong sales and profit growth for multistate operators like Florida’s Trulieve Cannabis Corp. The company, which sells cannabis products in 11 states from Arizona to Pennsylvania, is expanding via acquisitions, including its recently completed $2.1 billion buyout of Harvest Health & Recreation. Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers recently spoke to The Associated Press about the impact of the Harvest deal, how her company has weathered the pandemic and the need for federal legislation to free up banks to do business with licensed marijuana companies.