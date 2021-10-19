Stocks rise broadly; J&J leads gains for health care sector
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks are moving modestly higher on Wall Street in morning trading Tuesday as corporate earnings reporting gets into full swing. The benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%. Health care companies were making some of the biggest gains in the early going. Johnson & Johnson climbed 2.5% after raising its 2021 profit forecast again. Insurance company Travelers rose 2.6% after releasing results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. The first exchange-traded fund to track Bitcoin futures rose 3% on its first day of trading. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.62%.