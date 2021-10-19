Vulnerable nations lay out demands for climate talks

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of nations particularly vulnerable to the effects of global warming have laid out their key demands ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit. These include getting rich countries to commit to fulfill and step up their pledges of financial assistance to help them . The Climate Vulnerable Forum also wants more frequent updates on national plans for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and the development of a system to compensate poor countries for climate-related damages. The U.N. summit in Glasgow, known as COP26, brings together thousands of diplomats, scientists and environmental campaigners from around the world to assess progress since the Paris climate accord was signed in 2015.