Judge limits strikers’ conduct at Deere plant in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A judge has issued a temporary restraining order limiting how striking workers at the Deere & Co. plant in Davenport should conduct themselves. The injunction issued Wednesday says only four picketers can be near gates of the Davenport Works plant, it bans the use of chairs and barrel fires by picketers and it prohibits them from harassing people entering and leaving the plant. Deere spokeswoman Jen Hartmann said the company sought the injunction to maintain a safe environment for those entering the plant and for the picketers. The strike began Oct. 14 after after union members overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract. The union has three days to respond to the court with its compliance plan.